Jane Fonda da una lección de glamour a sus 82 años posando con un vestido rojo escarlata y unas increíbles botas de látex

View this post on Instagram

Jane Fonda has claimed Ivanka Trump ‘laughed’ at her climate change appeal and never spoke to her again. Fonda was arrested five times in the winter of 2019 while protesting climate change in front of the White House. Click the link in bio for full story. Photos by Mandel Ngan / AFP, Rebecca Cook / Reuters, Joshua Roberts / Reuters #janefonda #ivankatrump #ivanka #whitehouse #climatechange #climatechangeprotest #janefondaactivist #janefondaarrested #presidenttrump #donaldtrump #trump #tedturner