Esto es lo que se sabe sobre la participación de Chayanne en la serie streaming The Witcher

Recently, rumors were circulating that ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa was in the running to play the lead role in ‘The Witcher’ prequel series ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’. If that turns out to be true, Momoa will be playing a predecessor of his ‘Justice League’ co-star Henry Cavill. Momoa teased fans as well as Cavill about the rumor by posting a piece of fanart on Instagram Stories with the words, "What's up, homie." alongside some laughing emojis, with Cavill tagged in the post. 📺 Link in bio. https://go.tvweb.com/3h6Vnjl