Cinta The Witches no llegará a los cines, se estrenará vía streaming

View this post on Instagram

Would you please take a moment to join me in celebrating Anjelica Huston’s flawless and iconic turn as The Grand High Witch? Her performance is magnificent – witty, unforgettable, scary as hell and sheer perfection (the scene where she pushes the baby down the cliff still gives me chills to this day.) I just wanted to say, one AH to another, that I tip my wig to the O.G.G.H.W. Anjelica Huston. #WitchesAreReal #TheWitchesMovie