Jean-Claude Van Damme cumple 60 años: Sus 5 películas más memorables

Missing in Action starring Chuck Norris was released Nov. 16, 1984. It was one of my earliest appearances in films, until we met again in the @expendables 2 2012. Here's a rare footage of me training Mr. Norris who is a true karate champion in real life not just an actor. #MissingInAction #MIA #Expendables #EX2 #ChuckNorris #JeanClaudeVanDamme #JCVDworld #JCVD #Karate