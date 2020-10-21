5 actrices que vistieron el traje de la Mujer Maravilla
Este miércoles se celebra el Día Mundial de la Mujer Maravilla y hacemos un recuento de las que han portado el lazo de la verdad y la tiara.
La Mujer Maravilla: Es una superheroína de DC Comics que aparece en historietas, dibujos animados y películas.
Fue creada por William Moulton Marston, y su primera aparición fue en la revista All Star Comics N° 8 (diciembre de 1941). Es una de las primeras superheroínas y podría decirse que es la más popular en su género.
Actualmente, Gal Gadot volvió a darle vida en la pantalla grande a la heroína, con un gran éxito, pero antes de ella hubo varias actrices que portaron el poderoso traje.
Wonder woman se apodera del mundo para celebrar su día
El mundo honra a la icónica superheroína del universo de DC este 21 de octubre, así que súmate a las actividades.
William Moulton Marston ideó a la Mujer Maravilla como un personaje puramente feminista y la mayoría de los escritores la describen así. Es una de las pocas heroinas que no tiene contraparte masculino.
La heroína es la Princesa Diana de las amazonas. Tomó su nombre de la diosa de la caza y este 21 de octubre el mundo celebra el Día de la Mujer Maravilla, para gozo de sus seguidores.
Te invitamos a consultar:
Camry 2020 ofrece tecnología, deportividad y desempeño
Camry 2020 es uno de los vehículos más exitosos de la historia, pues ha sabido integrar desempeño, espacio, seguridad, tecnología y emoción en una misma ecuación.
En 1942, la Mujer Maravilla se convirtió en el primer superhéroe femenino en tener su propio libro de cómic.
En 1944, su autor estaba en la "cúspide": su personaje tenía 10 millones de lectores y una tira diaria en periódicos.
Heroínas en la pantalla
1. Ellie Wood Walker
2. Cathy Lee Crosby
View this post on Instagram
⭐ Wonder Woman's first broadcast appearance in live-action television was a movie made in 1974 for ABC. Written by John D. F. Black, the TV movie resembles the Wonder Woman of the "I Ching" period. Wonder Woman (Cathy Lee Crosby) did not wear the comic-book uniform, demonstrated no apparent super-human powers, had a "secret identity" of Diana Prince that was not all that secret, and she was also depicted as blonde (differing from the black hair established in the comic books). This 1974 film follows Wonder Woman, assistant to government agent Steve Trevor (Kaz Garas) as she pursues a villain named Abner Smith (Ricardo Montalbán) who has stolen a set of code books containing classified information about U.S. government field agents. Along the way, she has to outwit Smith's chief assistants: the handsome yet dangerous George (Andrew Prine) and a rogue Amazon, Ahnjayla (Anitra Ford), whom Smith has taken on as a bodyguard; a brief duel between Wonder Woman and Ahnjayla is the film's only significant action sequence, which occurs during the final third of the story. The pilot aired originally on March 12, 1974[4] and was repeated on August 21 of that year. Ratings were described as "respectable but not exactly wondrous. "ABC did not pick up the pilot, although Crosby would later claim she was offered the series that was eventually given to Lynda Carter. An ABC spokesperson would later acknowledge that the decision to update the character was a mistake. Warner Brothers released this pilot into syndication as a stand-alone 90-minute telefilm, where it played on independent TV stations throughout the 1970s and 1980s. On December 11, 2012, Warner Brothers made the Cathy Lee Crosby pilot available as a Video On Demand purchase through their online store. 💫 #CathyLeeCrosby #WW84 #MM84 #WonderWoman #WonderWoman2 #WonderWoman1984 #MulherMaravilha #MulherMaravilha1984 #MujerMaravilla #LyndaCarter #GalGadot #Cheetah #Diana #JusticeLeague #cosplay #WonderBira Wonder Woman Cosplay Mulher Maravilha Cosplay
3. Lynda Carter
Actrices que se quedaron con ganas de ser La Mujer Maravilla
La lista de actrices que hicieron casting para interpretar a la increíble guerrera amazona es bastante larga
4. Megan Gale
View this post on Instagram
So I woke up to my Twitter feed full of these images. I haven't looked at them for a very long time & they've apparently just been released by photographer Mark Rogers. It was so great to embody this iconic character even if it was only for a short time & so wonderful to have these photos as a momento. While it was disappointing I didn't get to take her to the big screen, I did learn a lot even in the pre production stages of the film, met some amazing people and it enabled me to meet George Miller, which led to us working together in @madmaxmovie an unforgettable experience 🙌🏼 #everythinghappensforareason
5. Gal Gadot
TAMBIÉN PUEDE INTERESARTE:
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...