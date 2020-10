Aquí te indicamos 6 aspectos que no conocías de Henry Cavill, el brujo más sexy de The Witcher

View this post on Instagram

Horrifyingly enough, this is not an "I've had one too many, stayed up and thought it would be a great idea to post about it" kind of post. This was a morning snowpig walk last week before stepping in to get my Geralt on. "But what time is it?!" I hear you cry. Well my friends, if you were to zoom in on my conveniently, and totally unintentionally, placed Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris watch, that particular riddle will be solved. And all of your burning (post-specific) questions will be answered. #Witcher #SnowPig #JaegerLeCoultre @JaegerLeCoultre @Netflix