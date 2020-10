Emily Ratajkowski anuncia que será mamá

View this post on Instagram

Entitled “Who Will You Be?”, digital cover star @emrata's new short film is a self-narrated, deeply personal portrait of pregnancy, or what her friend @lenadunham calls the “opposite of a People magazine baby announcement.” @lenadunham, who directed the short exclusively for Vogue, explains: “It was important to me that it feel very unfiltered and authentically present.” Tap the link in our bio to watch the full video. Directed by @lenadunham Written and filmed by @emrata Edited by @dschneids Post Production @modern.post Colorist Justin Schroepfer Music “Chrome Country” performed by Oneohtrix Point Never (@eccopn), courtesy of Warp Records (@warprecords)