Más allá de la luna: Te decimos quiénes son los mexicanos que le dieron vida a cada personaje

Over The Moon is out on Netflix 🚀✨ ! Back in 2018, the amazing Production Designer @celinedesrumaux_art and Glen Keane gave me the incredible opportunity to work on Over The Moon as color designer. I am so thankful for this, it was an incredible journey of almost two years with one of the best team you can expect ♥️! Everyone put so much heart into the movie and I think that is something you can really feel watching it. I met and worked with so many great and talented people @genrim @junkyard_kahrs @yuantian_o @maddielazer @trishavoduncan @wancyoungcho @jihunny @geronimoanim @_alexisliddell_ @benoittranchet @eusonglee @godasatish @craigvandyke and so many others. Congratulations to everyone ✨ ! I will start to share some work I did for the movie soon but let me first introduce you our main character FeiFei (@thecathyang ). Glen Keane did the beautiful design and I have the pleasure to do the color/render for her. It's a 2D painting based on the 3D model made by Leo Sanchez. @glenkeaneprd @overthemoonmovie #overthemoonart #overthemoonmovie #overthemoonnetflix #pearlstudio #netflix #feifei #color #visualdevelopment #characterdesign #overthemoon