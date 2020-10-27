Fotografía de Madonna y Frida Kahlo genera polémica
La cantante compartió una imagen del Art of the Great White Buffalo que promueve imágenes espirituales y provocativas.
La cantante Madonna es una coleccionista de arte y siempre soñó con adquirir piezas de la mexicana Frida Kahlo.
: “Soy una gran fan de Frida Kahlo, siempre lo fui desde que era niña y compré un autorretrato de ella en un momento en el que era bastante asequible, cuando la gente no sabía quién era”.
Madonna publicó una imagen de la mexicana Frida Kahlo, a quien considera su artista favorita. Esta admiración por Kahlo. no es reciente. Madonna ha comprado varias de sus obras y estaba muy interesada en llevar al cine la vida de la pintora (así como hizo Evita).
"Adoro a Frida Kahlo”, dijo en 2001 cuando se conoció su fascinación por la artista. ¿Por qué? La tristeza y el dolor de Kahlo cautivaron a Madonna, quien habría visto en la obra de Frida reflejada parte de su vida, según Andrew Morton, biógrafo de la cantante.
Hace unos años se dio a conocer que Madonna adquirió 15 obras de Kahlo. Justamente prestó dos para una exposición en Londres.
Siete famosas que no ocultan su admiración por Frida Kahlo
La Reina del Pop compartió una obra de Art of the Great white Buffalo, que fue creado por el artista Julian Prolman.
"MOOD………………..#fierce l#muse @artofthegreatwhitebuffalo", escribió la cantante en la imagen.
A favor y en contra
Los mensajes llenaron la cuenta de Instagram de la cantante estadounidense, unos a favor y otros en contra, de que utilice la imagen de la pintora mexicana.
Art of the Great White Buffalo empuja los límites trascendentes al promover imágenes espirituales y provocativas creadas por arte poco común, de otro mundo y místico. Las creaciones incluyen pinturas, dibujos, serigrafía, fotografías, películas, arte digital y esculturas.
"Lo siento pero eres más poderosa, brillante y hermosa que Frida".
"Dos leyendas por derecho propio".
"Jajajaja … vaya, Madonna tratando de estar al día. ¡Irreal!".
"Esto es una falta de respeto. Ella no lo hubiera aprobado ya que no conoces su sufrimiento".
Te invitamos a consultar:
Consejos para comprar un colchón
¡No pongas en juego tu descanso! Sigue estas recomendaciones y compra el colchón que se ajuste a tus necesidades
"¡Wow esto es genial! Dos de mis ídolos en una sola entidad".
"Deberías hacer una gira mundial de Frida".
"Increíble M, todo un héroe. ¡Espero que sepas cuánto nos inspiras a nosotros también!".
"Y Frida revolcándose en su tumba".
"La ironía de esta foto … # karma".
¿Quién es Julian Prolman?
Julian Prolman es un artista y empresario de San Francisco, estudió bellas artes y moda en Londres y luego construyó la Eco Fashion House, Ministry of Tomorrow, con la fábrica de buques insignia de la empresa ubicada en Nairobi Kenia.
Es el director de arte y visionario detrás de varias campañas de moda y exhibe sus obras de arte en galerías de California.
View this post on Instagram
This week a lot of people asked me why the name “The Great White Buffalo”, so here is why: The White Buffalo are sacred to many Native Americans. The Lakota (Sioux) Nation has passed down The Legend of the White Buffalo–a 2,000 year old story told at sacred ceremonies, and through the tribe’s storytellers. There are several variations, but all are meaningful and tell of the same outcome. Have communication with the Creator through prayer with clear intent for Peace, Harmony, and Balance for all life living in the Earth Mother. The legend of the White Buffalo Calf Woman tells how the People had lost the ability to communicate with the Creator. The Creator sent the sacred White Buffalo Calf Woman to teach the People how to pray with the Pipe. With that Pipe, seven sacred ceremonies were given for the people to abide in order to ensure a future with harmony, peace, and balance. "With this holy pipe," she said, "you will walk like a living prayer. With your feet resting upon the earth and the pipe stem reaching into the sky, your body forms a living bridge between the Sacred Beneath and the Sacred Above. Now we are as one: earth, sky, all living things, the two-legged, the four-legged, the winged ones, the trees, the grasses.” _____________________ The picture in this image is titled: SELF CONSCIOUS. The play on the duality of this nature. Self Conscious: being conscious of the self (the kingdom) the understanding of the individual (I AM), or being self conscious because of deferred focus and attention to the outside world, the creation of the great competition, the mental prison. Just a different Ang(le) > Ang(el) <<<<< #screenprinting #fineart #fineartprints #ascension #consciousart #whitebuffalo #lakota
TAMBIÉN PUEDE INTERESARTE:
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...