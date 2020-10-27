Fotografía de Madonna y Frida Kahlo genera polémica

View this post on Instagram

This week a lot of people asked me why the name "The Great White Buffalo", so here is why: The White Buffalo are sacred to many Native Americans. The Lakota (Sioux) Nation has passed down The Legend of the White Buffalo–a 2,000 year old story told at sacred ceremonies, and through the tribe's storytellers. There are several variations, but all are meaningful and tell of the same outcome. Have communication with the Creator through prayer with clear intent for Peace, Harmony, and Balance for all life living in the Earth Mother. The legend of the White Buffalo Calf Woman tells how the People had lost the ability to communicate with the Creator. The Creator sent the sacred White Buffalo Calf Woman to teach the People how to pray with the Pipe. With that Pipe, seven sacred ceremonies were given for the people to abide in order to ensure a future with harmony, peace, and balance. "With this holy pipe," she said, "you will walk like a living prayer. With your feet resting upon the earth and the pipe stem reaching into the sky, your body forms a living bridge between the Sacred Beneath and the Sacred Above. Now we are as one: earth, sky, all living things, the two-legged, the four-legged, the winged ones, the trees, the grasses." _____________________ The picture in this image is titled: SELF CONSCIOUS. The play on the duality of this nature. Self Conscious: being conscious of the self (the kingdom) the understanding of the individual (I AM), or being self conscious because of deferred focus and attention to the outside world, the creation of the great competition, the mental prison. Just a different Ang(le) > Ang(el)