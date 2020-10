Rihanna impacta luciendo un jumpsuit azul eléctrico con un corsé metalizado y sandalias trenzadas

View this post on Instagram

She's "resilient," a "Savage survivor," and SO much more. @nykiabreon is a powerful voice for those who don't have one & for others fighting the good fight. 💖⁣ ⁣ Check out her story, meet our other Thrivers & Survivors, and learn about how we've teamed up with @claralionelfdn to join the fight against breast cancer at bit.ly/SXFBCA