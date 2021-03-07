Conoce a los ganadores de los Critics Choice Awards 2021

Continúa la temporada de premio 2021, y tocó el turno a la asociación de críticos de Estados Unidos y Canadá de premiar a lo mejor de la televisión y el cine. Los Critics Choice Awards 2021 se realizaronen en el Barker Hangar de Santa Mónica en California, en formato mixto (presencial y virtual). Taye Diggs fue el anfitrión por tercera vez consecutiva.

Zendaya recibió el reconocimiento See her en honor a su trayectoria.

Aquí los ganadores:

CINE

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre (Netflix)

La madre del blues (Netflix)

Mank (Netflix)

Minari (A24)

Noticias del gran mundo (Universal Pictures)

Nomadland (Searchlight Pictures)

Una noche en Miami… (Amazon Studios)

Una joven prometedora (Focus Features)

Sound of Metal (Amazon Studios)

El juicio a los 7 de Chicago (Netflix)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Lee Isaac Chung (‘Minari’)

Emerald Fennell (‘Una joven prometedora’)

David Fincher (‘Mank’)

Spike Lee (‘Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre’)

Regina King (‘Una noche en Miami…’)

Aaron Sorkin (‘El juicio a los 7 de Chicago’)

Chloé Zhao (‘Nomadland’)

MEJOR ACTOR

Ben Affleck (‘The Way Back’)

Riz Ahmed (‘Sound of Metal’)

Chadwick Boseman (‘La madre del blues’)

Tom Hanks (‘Noticias del gran mundo’)

Anthony Hopkins (‘El padre’)

Delroy Lindo (’Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre)

Gary Oldman (‘Mank’)

Steven Yeun (‘Minari’)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Viola Davis (‘La madre del blues’)

Andra Day (‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’)

Sidney Flanigan (‘Nunca, casi nunca, a veces, siempre’)

Vanessa Kirby (‘Fragmentos de una mujer’)

Frances McDormand (‘Nomadland’)

Carey Mulligan (‘Una joven prometedora’)

Zendaya (‘Malcolm & Marie’)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Daniel Kaluuya (‘Judas and the Black Messiah’)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Maria Bakalova (‘Borat, película film secuela’)

MEJOR ACTOR/ACTRIZ JOVEN

Alan Kim (‘Minari’)

MEJOR ELENCO

Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre

Judas and the Black Messiah

La madre del blues

Minari

Una noche en Miami…

El juicio a los 7 de Chicago

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Jack Fincher (‘Mank’)

Lee Isaac Chung (‘Minari’)

Eliza Hittman (‘Nunca, casi nunca, a veces, siempre’)

Emerald Fennell (‘Una joven prometedora’)

Darius Marder, Abraham Marder (‘Sound of metal’)

Aaron Sorkin (‘El juicio a los 7 de Chicago’)

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller (‘El padre’)

Jonathan Raymond, Kelly Reichardt (‘First cow’)

Ruben Santiago-Hudson (‘La madre del blues’)

Luke Davies, Paul Greengrass (‘Noticias del gran mundo’)

Chloé Zhao (‘Nomadland’)

Kemp Powers (‘Una noche en Miami…’)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Kave Quinn, Stella Fox (‘Emma’)

Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton (‘La madre del blues’)

Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale (‘Mank’)

David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan (‘Noticias del gran mundo’)

Cristina Casali, Charlotte Dirickx (‘La extraordinaria historia de David Cooperfield’)

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas (‘Tenet’)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Newton Thomas Sigel (‘Da 5 Bloods: Hermanos de sangre’)

Christopher Blauvelt (‘First cow’)

Erik Messerschmidt (‘Mank’)

Lachlan Milne (‘Minari’)

Dariusz Wolski (‘Noticias del gran mundo’)

Joshua James Richards (‘Nomadland’)

Hoyte Van Hoytema (‘Tenet’)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Alexandra Byrne (‘Emma’)

Ann Roth (‘La madre del blues’)

Trish Summerville (‘Mank’)

Bina Daigeler (‘Mulan’)

Suzie Harman, Robert Worley (‘La extraordinaria historia de David Copperfield’)

Nancy Steiner (‘Una joven prometedora’)

MEJOR MONTAJE

Yorgos Lamprinos (‘El padre’)

Kirk Baxter (‘Mank’)

Chloé Zhao (‘Nomadland’)

Mikkel E.G. Nielsen (‘Sound of metal’)

Jennifer Lame (‘Tenet’)

Alan Baumgarten (‘El juicio a los 7 de Chicago’)

MEJOR PELUQUERÍA Y MAQUILLAJE

Emma

Hillbilly, una elegía rural

La madre del blues

Mank

Una joven prometedora

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

Greyhound

El hombre invisible

Mank

El cielo de medianoche

Mulán

Tenet

Wonder Woman 1984

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Alexandre Desplat (‘Cielo de medianoche’)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (‘Mank’)

Emile Mosseri (‘Minari’)

James Newton Howard (‘Noticias del gran mundo’)

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (‘Soul’)

Ludwig Göransson (‘Tenet’)

MEJOR CANCIÓN

‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’ – Husavik (My Home Town)

‘La vida por delante’ – Io Si (Seen)

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ – Fight for You

‘Una noche en Miami…’ – Speak Now

‘The outpost’ – Everybody Cries

‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday’ – Tigress & Tweed

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

Otra ronda (Druk)

Collective

La Llorona

La vida por delante

Minari

Two of us

MEJOR COMEDIA

Borat 2 (Amazon Studios)

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

The King of Staten Island (Universal Pictures)

On the Rocks (A24/Apple TV+)

Palm Springs (Hulu/NEON)

The Prom (Netflix)

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR SERIE DE DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access

Lovecraft Country (HBO

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Josh O'Connor – The Crown (Netflix)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE DRAMA

Emma Corrin – The Crown (Netflix)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE DRAMA

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country (HBO)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Better Things (FX)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Mom (CBS)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX

Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)

Eugene Levy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Pamela Adlon – Better Things (FX)

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Catherine O'Hara – Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

William Fichtner – Mom (CBS)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Daniel Levy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Alex Newell – Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Mark Proksch – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Andrew Rannells – Black Monday (Showtime)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Lecy Goranson – The Conners (ABC)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Pop)

Annie Murphy – Schitt's Creek (Pop)

Ashley Park – Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Jaime Pressly – Mom (CBS)

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

MEJOR SERIE LIMITADA

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mrs. America (FX)

Normal People (Hulu)

The Plot Against America (HBO)

The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

The Undoing (HBO)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN

Bad Education (HBO)

Between the World and Me (HBO)

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Hamilton (Disney+)

Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN

John Boyega – Small Axe (Amazon Studios)

Hugh Grant – The Undoing (HBO)

Paul Mescal – Normal People (Hulu)

Chris Rock – Fargo (FX)

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True (HBO)

Morgan Spector – The Plot Against America (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE LIMITADA O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America (FX)

Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You (HBO)

Daisy Edgar-Jones – Normal People (Hulu)

Shira Haas – Unorthodox (Netflix)

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)

Tessa Thompson – Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing (HBO)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA LA TELEVISIÓN

Uzo Aduba – Mrs. America (FX)

MEJOR TALK SHOW

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)

Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)

MEJOR SERIE SHORT FORM

The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)

Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)

Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)

Reno 911! (Quibi)

Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)