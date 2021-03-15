La mexicana Ya no estoy aquí no consigue la nominación al Óscar, conoce las cintas que buscan la estatuilla

Yo no estoy aquí es nominada a mejor película extranjera para el Óscar

Nick Jonas y Priyanka Chopra fueron los encargados de anunciar los nominados a los Óscar de las 32 categorias, desde Los Ángeles.

Los Óscar, que retrasaron su 93 edición dos meses debido a la pandemia, apostarán este año por una gala presencial con transmisiones en directo desde diferentes lugares, incluido el Dolby Theatre en Los Ángeles, el próximo 25 de abril.

Óscara

Los nominados al Óscar

Mejor película

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor director

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Mejor actriz protagónica

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces Of A Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Mejor actor protagónico

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Mejor actor de reparto

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial Of The Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami

Paul Raci, Sound Of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas And The Black Messiah

Mejor actriz de reparto

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Mejor fotografía

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mejor película internacional

Another Round (Dinamarca)

Better Days (China)

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Australia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Suecia)

Película de animación

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Diseño de vestuario

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Mejor documental

Collective

Crip Camp

The mole agent

My octopus teacher

Time

Mejor cortometraje documental

Colette

A concerto is a conversation

Do not split

Hunger Ward

A love song for Latasha

Maquillaje y peinado

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Mejor canción original

Husavik, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah

lo Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead

Speak Now, One Night in Miami

Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Diseño de producción

The Father

Ma Rainey’s black bottom

Mank

News of the world

Tenet

Mejor edición

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Guión original

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Guión adaptado

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

Mejores efectos especiales

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Mejor película corta de animación

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes People”

Mejor película corta de acción real

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Mejor banda sonora

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”