Todo lo que debes saber sobre los MTV Music Awards 2021 de esta noche

Hoy se celebran los MTV Music Awards 2021 y te traemos los detalles de nominados y presentaciones en vivo.

Llegaron los MTV Music Awards 2021, y todos los ojos del mundo de la música están puestos sobre estos premios que marcan la diferencia durante cada entrega. Esta vez preparamos un resumen con cada uno de los detalles que no te puedes perder de esta ceremonia.

La anfitriona de la premiación este año será nada más que la bella cantante Doja Cat, quien también realizará una presentación musical durante la ceremonia. Ella está nominada en cinco categorías, entre ellas “Video del Año” por ‘Kiss Me More’.

Los artistas que harán sus presentaciones serán Chöle, Shawn Mendes, que se espera interprete ‘Summer Of Love’, y Twenty One Pilots. Olivia Rodrigo que seguramente llegará con su nuevo éxito titulado ‘Brutal’. Junto a ella Lorde quien promociona su producción ‘Solar Power’ y Camila Cabello que llevará su ritmo latino.

El polémico Lil Nas X a quien se espera verlo descender de un tubo para su ‘Call Me By Your Name’. Y por supuesto que para complementar Machine Gun Kelly.

También llegan Jack Harlow, Ozuna, The Kid Laroi, Tainy, Alicia Keys, Swae Lee y Normani. Y con ellos Claire Rosinktranz, Nessa, Boys World, Justina Valentine, Denzel Dion y Makayla.

La lista de nominados MTV Music Awards 2021

Mejor Artista Nuevo

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

Actuación PUSH del año

Wallows – “Are You Bored Yet?”

Ashnikko – “Daisy”

SAINt JHN – “Gorgeous”

24kGoldn – “Coco”

JC Stewart – “Break My Heart”

Latto – “Sex Lies”

Madison Beer – “Selfish”

The Kid LAROI – “WITHOUT YOU”

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

girl in red “Serotonin”

Fousheé – “my slime”

jxdn – “Think About Me”

Mejor Latino

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA – “Lo Vas A Olvidar”

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira – “GIRL LIKE ME”

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy – “UN DIA (ONE DAY)”

Karol G – “Bichota”

Maluma – “Hawái”

Mejor Colaboración

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa – “Prisoner”

Mejor Pop

Ariana Grande – “positions”

Billie Eilish – “Therefore I Am”

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon – “Peaches”

Olivia Rodrigo – “good 4 u”

Shawn Mendes – “Wonder”

Taylor Swift – “willow”

Mejor Hip-Hop

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Drake ft. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “On Me (remix)”

Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”

Polo G – “RAPSTAR”

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. – “FRANCHISE”

Mejor Rock

Evanescence – “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame”

John Mayer – “Last Train Home”

The Killers – “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz – “Raise Vibration”

Mejor Alternativo

Bleachers – “Stop Making This Hurt”

Glass Animals – “Heat Waves”

Imagine Dragons – “Follow You”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear – “my ex’s best friend”

twenty one pilots – “Shy Away”

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker – “transparentsoul”

Mejor R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid – “BROWN SKIN GIRL”

Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Giveon – “HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown – “Come Through”

SZA – “Good Days”

Mejor K-POP

(G)I-DLE – “DUMDi DUMDi”

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez – “Ice Cream”

BTS – “Butter” – BIGHIT MUSIC Monsta X – “Gambler”

SEVENTEEN – “Ready to love”

TWICE – “Alcohol-Free”

Artista del Año

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Mejor Video Nuevo

Billie Eilish – “Your Power”

Demi Lovato – “Dancing With The Devil”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Kane Brown – “Worldwide Beautiful”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z – “Entrepreneur”

Canción del Año

24kGoldn ft. iann dior – “Mood”

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

BTS – “Dynamite”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo – “drivers license”

Uno de los más esperados de los MTV Video Music Awards 2021 “Video del Año”

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

DJ Khaled ft. Drake – “POPSTAR” (Starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat ft. SZA – “Kiss Me More”

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Lil Nas X – “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”