Michelle Obama: ocho años de moda y poder femenino

“I take great pride in knowing that this little garden will live on as a symbol of the hopes that we all hold of growing a healthier nation for our children -aspirations that have their rightful place here, in this beautiful spot outside of our nation’s home.” -The First Lady today dedicating the @WHKitchenGarden. With the planting of the Kitchen Garden in 2009, the First Lady started a national conversation around the health and wellbeing of our country that evolved into her #LetsMove initiative. ???

A photo posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on Oct 5, 2016 at 6:57pm PDT