Maquillaje rosa, la dulce tendencia que le va bien a las morenas

El rosa es uno de los tonos que mejor le va a las mujeres, es ideal para eventos de día o al aire libre en los que quieras lucir natural. A diferencia de lo que muchas chicas piensan, el rosa es un tono que le va perfecto a cualquier tipo de piel, si eres morena lograrás un efecto luminoso de envidia.
|Sombras para ojos
Swamp Queen
$400.00
Ojos
Puedes jugar con dos extremos, el primero de ellos es sombras en un tono más claro y el segundo es rosa encendido. La idea de llevar sombras rosas es crear un look muy relajado y sofisticado. Combínalo con tonos nude o dorados, crearás un efecto visual de mayor profundidad.
My Thanksgiving #makeuplook is now LIVE! This sultry hot pink glittery eye will be the topic at the table 😏🦃 if you recreate this look please TAG me 😍 I hope everyone has a safe and blessed Thanksgiving! #makeup #makeuptutorial #makeuplife #pinkmakeup #glitter #pinkglitter #thanksgivingmakeup #makeupblogger #blogger #bloggerstyle #youtubeblogger #youtube #subcribe #channel #anastasiabeverlyhills #toofaced #morphe #morphebrushes #coverfx #highlight #ysl #ysllipstick #glam #glammakeup
Only I could be weird enough to be doing soft Spring looks during this time of the year rather than bold and vampy fall looks (Don’t ya worry, I got you covered 👊🏻). Anywho, I’d like to welcome a very Cold winter with a Warm #rosegold half cutcrease! LAST PICTURE I PROMISE HAHAHA . Did this look live over on Snapchat Yesterday!💕 Username: misspetunias . FACE🌝 @lorealmakeup True Match Lumi Foundation @kryolanofficial Translucent Powder @anastasiabeverlyhills Contour Kit @wetnwildbeauty Heather Silk blush @makeuprevolution Ultra Pro Glow palette . EYES👁 @morphebrushes x @jaclynhill Palette @kryolanofficial Aqua liner (black) @pinkpeachpk Lashes . LIPS👄 @elfcosmetics Matte Lip Color in Dash of Pink @maccosmetics Matte Lipstick in Mehr . BROWS👠 @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow Pomade in Medium Brown . TOOLS @morphebrushes @linda_morphe Set 502 @bhcosmetics Sculpt and Blend set + Pink brush set . . . #JaclynHillpalette #Pink #Pinkmakeup #Flowerfilter #flowercrown #undiscovered_muas #makeupartistsworldwide #abh #lindamorphe #wetnwildbeauty #playbeautifully #elfcosmetics #makeuprevolution #highlight .
Labios
La boca seguirá siendo protagonista en 2018 y para lucir el rosa es necesario que te atrevas y juegues con tonos más encendidos como el fucsia o con colores más opacos como el palo de rosa. La elección dependerá de la hora del día o el eventos. No temas usar este tono pues es uno de los más románticos y versátiles.
|Labial rosa
Sugar Queen
De: $164.19 (-26%)
A solo: $120.85
Dewy & Bold!☄🔥 Makeup details: Foundation @covergirl Outlast 3 in 1 Concealer @maybelline Fit Me concealer Setting Powder @rcmamakeup Contour & bronzer @benefitcosmetics Hoola Bronzer Highlighter @coverfx Drops, on my cheekbones, nose, eyes, and mixed in with my foundation. Blush @maccosmetics Prism Blush Lips @jeffreestarcosmetics Sagitarious #mua#makeupartistlife#beauty#cosmetics#makeupartist#fashion#motd#lotd#ootd#beautiful#flawless#blending#pinkpalette#makeupyoutuber#makeupobsessed#makeupobsession#motd#makeup#pinkmakeup#fallmakeup#boldmakeup#fallpalette#dmvmakeupartist#dmvmua#dewymakeup#coverfx#highendmakeup#youtuber#fallmakeup#influencer#naturalmakeuplook#naturalmakeup
Blush
Tus mejillas también pueden tener un poco de este color, sólo necesitas elegir uno que dé luminosidad y sirva para resaltar tus facciones. Si eres morena oscura evita tonos muy fuertes pues no te verás natural.
|Blush
Perlas Bronceadas
De: $190.00 (-47%)
A solo: $99.00