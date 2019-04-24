Mexicana es reconocida como la mejor chef del mundo

Daniela Soto-Innes de 28 años de edad fue reconocida por The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.

Por Patricia Carranza Alva

El talento mexicano es reconocido de nueva cuenta a nivel internacional, pues la chef Daniela Soto-Innes fue nombrada como la mejor chef del mundo "The World’s Best Female Chef " por The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. 

Daniela es originaria de la Ciudad de México y fue reconocida por su trabajo en dos restaurantes de Nueva York llamados Cosme y Alta.

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to Daniela Soto-Innes, this year’s winner of the elit Vodka World’s Best Female Chef Award. She hopes to use the platform to help inspire and support people of all ages, races and nationalities in becoming cooks. With her fresh, inclusive approach and her seemingly effortless success, she is sure to inspire many. “I grew up with a line of really strong women that love to cook,” says Daniela. “When I was born, my mother was a lawyer with my father, but she wanted to be a chef because my grandma had a bakery and my great grandma went to cooking school. Everything was about who made the best cake, who made the best ceviche, who made the best mole. I just knew that it was the thing that made me the happiest.” Follow the link in our profile to see our video that explores what ignites Daniela’s passions. #Worlds50Best @danielasotoinnes #chef @Cosmenyc @atlanyc #NYC #NewYork @damiandtla #LA #California @elit_Vodka #IgnitingPassion #5050IsTheNew50

A post shared by The Worlds 50 Best Restaurants (@theworlds50best) on

A sus 28 años de edad, Daniela se ha convertido en la chef más joven en recibir este reconocimiento.

"Quería ser chef porque mi abuela tenía una panadería y mi bisabuela fue a la escuela de cocina. De pronto todo era sobre quién hizo el mejor ceviche o el mejor mole. Sabía que eso era lo que me hacía feliz", dijo Daniela para The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. 

