Mexicana es reconocida como la mejor chef del mundo

Congratulations to Daniela Soto-Innes, this year's winner of the elit Vodka World's Best Female Chef Award. She hopes to use the platform to help inspire and support people of all ages, races and nationalities in becoming cooks. With her fresh, inclusive approach and her seemingly effortless success, she is sure to inspire many. "I grew up with a line of really strong women that love to cook," says Daniela. "When I was born, my mother was a lawyer with my father, but she wanted to be a chef because my grandma had a bakery and my great grandma went to cooking school. Everything was about who made the best cake, who made the best ceviche, who made the best mole. I just knew that it was the thing that made me the happiest."