Mexicana es reconocida como la mejor chef del mundo
Daniela Soto-Innes de 28 años de edad fue reconocida por The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.
El talento mexicano es reconocido de nueva cuenta a nivel internacional, pues la chef Daniela Soto-Innes fue nombrada como la mejor chef del mundo "The World’s Best Female Chef " por The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.
Daniela es originaria de la Ciudad de México y fue reconocida por su trabajo en dos restaurantes de Nueva York llamados Cosme y Alta.
A sus 28 años de edad, Daniela se ha convertido en la chef más joven en recibir este reconocimiento.
"Quería ser chef porque mi abuela tenía una panadería y mi bisabuela fue a la escuela de cocina. De pronto todo era sobre quién hizo el mejor ceviche o el mejor mole. Sabía que eso era lo que me hacía feliz", dijo Daniela para The World’s 50 Best Restaurants.
