¿Cómo hacer trenzas para fiestas patrias?
Aquí te damos algunas ideas de trenzas para lucir espectacular
Sin duda las fiestas patrias son la celebración perfecta para lucir unas hermosas trenzas con decoraciones tricolor.
Sin embargo, en ocasiones parece que hacer peinados con trenzas es muy difícil y lleva mucho tiempo, pero no es así. Por esta razón te presentamos al menos cinco formas de hacer trenzas para que seas la envidia de las fiestas.
1.- Trenza de cascada
View this post on Instagram
2.- Trenza holandesa simple
View this post on Instagram
3.- Trenza para cabello corto
View this post on Instagram
4.-Trenza cola de pescado
View this post on Instagram
5.- Con decoraciones
View this post on Instagram
