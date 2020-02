Estos son los platos que puedes preparar en casa y no deben faltar para ver el Super Bowl

View this post on Instagram

Quick Healthy snack for your party at home… Gucamole🥑🤩🤩 2 ripe avocados 1 finely chopped onion 2 teaspoons lemon juice Crushed garlic Jalapeño if you want to make it spicy… Salt as per your taste Mashed all ingredients together and serve immediately…