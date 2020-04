Te explicamos en qué consiste la dieta vegana y sus beneficios

View this post on Instagram

Coconut noodle soup with turmeric butter beans and tamarin mushrooms . by @earthofmariaa . 🤤 Tag someone who'd love to try this delicious bowl! ​. ​Recipe ​Serves 2 1/2 medium onion, chopped 1 tsp garam masala 100g noodles of choice 1/2 can canned tomatoes 1/2 can coconut milk 1/2 can veggie stock 1 tsp curry powder 2 tbsp tamari 150g mushrooms, chopped 2 cups kale 1/2 can butter beans, drained 1 tsp turmeric Sweet corn to serve Add the onion and garam masala to a non-stick sauce pan. Cook for 2-3 mins until softened, then add the noodles, canned tomatoes, coconut milk, veggie stock, curry powder, and 1 tbsp tamari. Cook for 5-10 mins, stirring frequently, until the noodles soften. Meanwhile, add the mushrooms to a non-stick saucepan and cook for around 5 mins, until they soften. Remove and set aside, then add the kale and stir until it wilts, then set aside. Finally, add the butter beans and the turmeric and stir to coat. Serve everything with fresh sweet corn.