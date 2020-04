Cinco ideas para decorar un baño pequeño

View this post on Instagram

This bright and breezy bathroom is made all the more striking thanks to its use of interesting black hardware. Follow @designdream_home for more 🏡 Tag someone who might like this 👥 Turn on post notification to See more 🛎️ Get inspired 🏡 . . . . . . . . . . #bathroomfloor #bathroomstorage #bathroomlighting #bathroomdesignidea #bathrooms_of_insta #bathroomcabinets #bathroominterior #smallbathroom #smallbathroomdesign #designinteriorindonesia #designhomes #mymodern #interioroftheday #homediaries #customshower #herringbonetile #homeaddition #bathtubgoals #luxhome #luxhomes #designe