Meghan Markle reaparece con look relajado y deja ver lo grande que está Archie en su primer cumpleaños

Archie Harrison, el hijo de Meghan Markle y el príncipe Harry ha reaparecido en redes en un tierno video en el que Meghan le lee un cuento en su primer cumpleaños.
A través de las redes circula el video publicado en el Instagram de Save The Children UK en el que el pequeño aparece con Meghan con un traje blanco y ha enamorado a todos con lo grande que está y su belleza, incluso ya tiene sus primeros dientes.
View this post on Instagram
"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis
Meghan le leyó a su hijo el cuento "¡Pato! ¡Conejo!" mientras el príncipe Harry grababa, no solo para mostrar a su pequeño y celebrarlo por su cumpleaños, también con este video están ayudando a recaudar fondos urgentes para la apelación del coronavirus.
View this post on Instagram
حالا مگه من دیگه ول میکنم؟😍😂 آرچی کوچولو و مامان مگان😍❤ . #mbn . #مگان_مارکل #مگان #دوشس_ساسکس #پرنسس_دایانا #پرنس_هری_مگان #پرنس_هری #پرنسس_دایانا #آرچی_هریسون #آرچی #خاندان_سلطنتی #خانواده_سلطنتی #خانواده_سلطنتی_انگلستان #meghanmarklestyle #meghan #meghanmarkle #meghanharry #duchessofsussex #princessdiana #princeharry #archieharrison #archie #dukeofsussex #dukeandduchessofsussex #royalfamily #britishroyalfamily #britishroyals
Las reacciones en redes no se hicieron esperar ante la nueva aparición de Archie, y muchos aseguraron que es la copia de su padre. "OMG ese bebé es hermoso y muy carismático", "mira su sonrisa es una ternura", "Oh por Dios será igual de alto que sus padres mira lo grande que está", "que bello Archie muero de amor", y "no puedo con tanta ternura feliz cumpleaños Archie", fueron algunos de los comentarios en redes.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Birthday 🎈🎊🎂🎁🎉 Archie #Repost @thesussexteam with @get_repost ・・・ “The end” 😭😭! . Meghan and Harry have shared a video to mark Archies first birthday. In the clip Meghan is reading one of Archie’s favourite books "Duck! Rabbit!" You can hear Harry giggling in the background (he’s filming) 😭😍😍 The video was released on the Save the Children Instagram account, @savechildrenuk, to raise funds for their coronavirus campaign #SaveWithStories. . A spokesperson for the Sussexes said: "As they celebrate this family moment, the duke and duchess wanted to continue to raise awareness around the urgency of bringing food and learning resources to millions of children. The duchess chose to read one of Archie's favourite stories, "Duck! Rabbit!" . As I shared before – many around the world celebrated Archie’s birthday, by coming together to donate to various charities in honor of Archie. Through their social media campaign #SussexGreatForest the Sussex Squad planted over 111,500 trees in honor of his birthday. . . . . #Britishroyalfamily #PrinceHarry #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #dukeofsussex #ArchieHarrison #thesussexteam
Te recomendamos en video
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...