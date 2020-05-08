Mesas extensibles: una opción ideal para un comedor pequeño

Esta opción permite ahorrar mucho espacio.

Por María Fuenmayor

La elección de una mesa para un comedor pequeño puede ser sumamente difícil ante la diversidad de tamaños y formas disponibles. Muchos se debaten entre la clásica forma cuadrada o la redonda en la que todos caben, mientras otros simplemente se resignan a no incluir una en su diminuta residencia.

No obstante, existe una mesa idónea para aquellos hogares donde los metros escasean con la que ni el espacio, ni el estilo y mucho menos la comodidad se debe sacrificar.

La mesa perfecta para un comedor pequeño

Las mesas plegables o extensibles son una opción ingeniosa para economizar centímetros en comedores pequeños y al mismo tiempo aportar a su diseño y practicidad.

Estas se adaptan para las grandes cenas o eventos que celebremos en nuestra pequeña vivienda sin que falte silla para ningún invitado, pero también son ideales para la vida cotidiana en su tamaño reducido.

De acuerdo a The Oka Blog, para las comidas diarias una de estas mesas puede replegarse hasta ser perfecta para dos o cuatro personas, con el beneficio de que, cuando lo necesitemos, las hojas o láminas extra que vienen con ella harán posible extenderla varias veces sus proporciones.

Asimismo, la ciberpágina de Habitat destaca que estas mesas no son más complicadas que una corriente y brindan estabilidad tanto extendida como retraída. Igualmente, garantizan que en su versión pequeña permitirán el ahorro del espacio que se necesita para las tareas habituales.

También se pueden configurar dependiendo de las necesidades que se presenten, haciéndola muy práctica y funcional.

Además, algunas se pueden ocultar perfectamente en las paredes o convertirse en un pequeño escritorio para el día a día.

¿Y en espacios muy pequeños?

Si resulta que en tu vivienda nunca se podría extender una mesa, entonces una forma redonda será lo más correcto aunque cuadrada o rectangular también funcionan.

Otros tips para el comedor de sus sueños:

  • Escoja las sillas con meditación:  Según los expertos de The Oka Blog, hay que evaluar cómo se compenetran los asientos con la mesa y asegurarse de que entran debajo.
  • Custodie el espacio: Liberar el área en torno a la mesa y entre cada comensal es indispensable para la comodidad. El portal de diseño destaca que deben guardarse unos 80 centímetros de distancia con la pared y 30 centímetros entre las sillas.

