El "Classic Blue" es el color Pantone que marcará la pauta para el 2020

View this post on Instagram

Just announced…color of the year for 2020 is Classic Blue. 💙 How will you wear it? @colormecourtney gives us a massive dose. What do you think of the new color? Comment 👇👇 . . . . . . . @phoebeleunggg @voguemsgazine @stylishmagazine @melisa_stylist @mymidlifestylist @stylistjenrade @theturquoiseflamingo @styledbyitsurgift @fashion_innspo @special.fashion.stylist