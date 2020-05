Cuatro ideas para decorar un dormitorio pequeño

View this post on Instagram

Do you have a similar shaped room with no space for a bedside table or two? Building a bespoke radiator cover under the window, stretching full length from wall to wall, may help solve your problem. Depending on the depth you choose, the surface created on either side of the radiator vent could become a book shelf, a surface for your watch and glasses or a space to display your treasures. Paint the cover the same colour as the walls and it takes no space visually. Add a wall mounted reading light or two and you can be a bedtime bookworm yet!⠀ .⠀ 📸 @smallspacesdesign