"Lazarus": El video con el que David Bowie se despidió del mundo

★ ALBUM RELEASED IN ONE WEEK “I've got Friday on my mind...” Happy New Year, Bowie Freaks! Here’s to an exciting 2016. As well you know, in just seven days (January 8th, his 69th birthday), Bowie will issue the ★ album worldwide. (His 28th studio LP, including the two Tin Machine releases) Visit DavidBowie.com for more. #Blackstar #imablackstar #BlackstarAlbum

