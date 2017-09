Daniel Craig: Su nombre ya no será "Bond", "James Bond"

To celebrate the home entertainment release of SPECTRE, 24 lots of James Bond memorabilia, including SPECTRE’s Aston Martin DB10, are to be auctioned off for charity at Christie’s on February 18. Other lots include Q’s laptop and a SPECTRE Blu-ray signed by Daniel Craig which comes with a pair of Tom Ford 'JB' cufflinks worn by Bond in the opening scene of the film.

A photo posted by James Bond 007 (@007) on Jan 21, 2016 at 7:47am PST