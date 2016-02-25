El problema que le impide a Victoria Beckham usar tacones
I had to stop #squating today with my personal trainer as my knee started to hurt, which is down to wearing heels all my life no matter what the event or situation, even my sneakers had heels. I just don’t feel complete with out heels or a bit of makeup. I love #highheeledshoes but its not very good for the knees, it trully is the end of an era. Maybe its an age and comfort thing #victoriabeckham agrees “The very wise Victoria Beckham was once quoted as saying, “I can’t concentrate in flats!” which is why it was so surprising when the designer took a final bow at her Fall 2016 show wearing a pair of—gasp—white trainers. As a matter of fact, the designer has been spotted several times over the past few weeks wearing sneakers and loafers in place of her signature heels. It turns out Beckham, who’s been the poster child for sky-high heels since her Spice Girls days, may be leaving her trademark shoes behind. ” #harpersbazaar #beckhams #victoria #fitgirl #skyhighheels #endofanera #fitness
Hace unos días Victoria Beckham llamó la atención porque dejó a un lado los zapatos de tacón que tanto la caracterizaban.
Victoria es conocida por su impecable estilo a la hora de vestir y hacer de los tacones una forma de vida.
Sin embargo, la esposa de David Beckham decidió guardarlos en el clóset y optar por un calzado más cómodo.
Pero, ¿a qué se debió este cambio en el look de Victoria?
Su médico le sugirió hace cinco años que dejara de usar tacones para evitar lesiones permanentes en sus pies. Ahora, por fin, la ex Spice Girl decidió tomarse en serio esta recomendación cambiando a los zapatos planos.
“Creo que las personas han visto mi verdadero yo cuando salí con unos pantalones masculinos, un cuello alto y zapatos deportivos. Ya no puedo ponerme tacones. Al menos no cuando estoy trabajando, viajo mucho. La ropa tiene que ser simple y cómoda”, comentó Beckham al periódico británico “Daily Telegraph”.