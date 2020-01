Hasta las modelos de Victoria’s Secret tienen celulitis y esta foto lo comprueba

Thank you @VogueMagazine for the #Exclusive Video announcing my @VictoriasSecret #FantasyBra ❤️Directed by the best @cassblackbird 💎💎💎 #DreamComeTrue #VsFashionShow2015 #SoFunFilming @MouawadJewelry

A video posted by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Nov 2, 2015 at 7:36am PST