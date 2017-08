Corredora latina cumple su sueño y ayuda a jóvenes atletas

Extremely blessed & Thankful to be giving back today #GivingTuesday Dec 1. I remember when I was young and my parents couldn't afford to buy me a new pair of running shoes. The shoes I wore to school were the same shoes I wore to practice. My father would always try to find running shoes on the clearance rack. I'm donating back to the sport that gave me a fighting chance in the world. I don't know where I would be if it wasn't for running. Today #GivingTuesday I want to take a little stress off the parents of the Boys & Girls XC teams at Big Bear High School by donating @newbalance running shoes. Think Globally, Act Locally! #nbgivesback #givingtuesday

A photo posted by BRENDA MARTINEZ (@bmartrun) on Dec 1, 2015 at 9:42am PST