FOTOS: La actriz porno Christy Mack muestra sorprendente recuperación

Sometimes half of your temp teeth decide to fall out to match the rest of your face. Thanks to Dr. Motykie for fixing the damage to my nose, and Dr. Adam Lousignont of Las Vegas for the temp tooth fix... again. Left was Monday right is today. What a difference a few days makes! I'm starting to breathe out of my nose again and today I'm going to get my glasses. One day soon I'll be going to New York to see Dr. Toscano and get my permanent teeth.

A photo posted by Christy Mack (@christymack) on Oct 10, 2014 at 10:50am PDT