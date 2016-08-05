FOTOS: La actriz porno Christy Mack muestra sorprendente recuperación

Por Miguel Velazquez
  • Foto: Instagram ChristyMack
A unos meses de haber sido brutalmente agredida, la actriz porno Christy Mack comparte a través de redes sociales la sorprendente recuperación que ha tenido.

“A veces la mitad de tus dientes temporales deciden salirse para coincidir con el resto de tu cara”, escribió en un mensaje acompañado con una fotografía que muestra el antes y después de la cirugía a la que fue sometida. “Gracias al Dr. Motykie por arreglar mi herida nariz y al Dr. Adam Lousignont de Las Vegas por arreglar mis dientes temporales, de nuevo”.

Christy Mack fue severamente golpeada el pasado 9 de agosto por su entonces novio Jon Koppenhaver, luchador de artes marciales.

