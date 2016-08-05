FOTOS: La actriz porno Christy Mack muestra sorprendente recuperación
Sometimes half of your temp teeth decide to fall out to match the rest of your face. Thanks to Dr. Motykie for fixing the damage to my nose, and Dr. Adam Lousignont of Las Vegas for the temp tooth fix... again. Left was Monday right is today. What a difference a few days makes! I'm starting to breathe out of my nose again and today I'm going to get my glasses. One day soon I'll be going to New York to see Dr. Toscano and get my permanent teeth.
A unos meses de haber sido brutalmente agredida, la actriz porno Christy Mack comparte a través de redes sociales la sorprendente recuperación que ha tenido.
“A veces la mitad de tus dientes temporales deciden salirse para coincidir con el resto de tu cara”, escribió en un mensaje acompañado con una fotografía que muestra el antes y después de la cirugía a la que fue sometida. “Gracias al Dr. Motykie por arreglar mi herida nariz y al Dr. Adam Lousignont de Las Vegas por arreglar mis dientes temporales, de nuevo”.
Christy Mack fue severamente golpeada el pasado 9 de agosto por su entonces novio Jon Koppenhaver, luchador de artes marciales.
