Trump vs. Clinton: la moda política a través de su antagonismo

We’re going to do everything we can to make sure every young person in this country has the skills and the education they need to succeed, from preschool to college. We need to expand access to high-quality early childhood education. Every kid should have a good school and good teachers from K-12 in his or her zip code. Community college should be free. Four-year college should be debt-free, so you don’t have to borrow a penny to go to a public college or university. And if you already have student debt, you should be able to refinance it to relieve that burden. It's time to make sure costs or where you live aren't a barrier to a good education, and debt doesn't hold you back.

A photo posted by Hillary Clinton (@hillaryclinton) on May 15, 2016 at 6:40pm PDT