Kim y Khloé Kardashian protagonizan polémicas fotos
Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian 📸 @mertalas and @macpiggot for new winter issue of #032c. THIS IS THE LIMIT The place somewhere outside of some city. This is the dirt of that limit. The pulverized stone crushed into microprocessors. This is the face of that limit. The scaffolding that holds up a network of desire. This is the machine of that limit. A nondescript of office designing apparel for the 21st century. This is New Abu Dhabi. Since its beginning, California has been a border zone. Its landscape requires tools that deal with the edge of the known. The denim jean, suburban planning, and the personal computer were invented here. This border’s sand is the raw matter of our silicon infrastructure. As frontiers continue to shatter and contract into flattened mosaics of information, it has become more difficult to find the limit. Places like #Calabasas, an exurban sprawl located between Hollywood and Malibu, become the unlikely stage for vast ENERGY EXPERIMENTS. Calabasas is the Bethlehem of reality television and the location of @kanyewest 's Yeezy studio, an industrial space with Intel as its neighbor. The studio is a testing site for a new type of uniform, a search for the base unit of clothing. in 2016, he and Kim Kardashian West broke ground on a new Calabasas home by @axelvervoordt that remains under construction. There, they were joined by #TravisScott, #khloekardashian #AminaBlue, #YoungLord, #HafiiaMira, and #GraceBol to model the #YEEZY season 3 collection. ORDER/SUBSCRIBE 032c @ STORE.032c.COM #kimkardashian #kanyewest #helmutlanglegacy #yeezyseason
Kim Kardashian lleva fuera de los reflectores desde hace dos meses, esto después del robo que sufrió en París. Sin embargo la socialité volvió a generar polémica por unas fotografías.
Las fotografías fueron realizadas por Mert Alas y Marcus Piggott. Kim, de 36 años, y Khloé, de 32, también posaron en la ducha tomadas de la mano, vestidas con unos bodys ceñidos. El agua que cae de la regadera provoca que los pechos de las socialités se puedan apreciar perfectamente.
No se sabe cuándo tuvo lugar la sesión fotográfica, sin embargo se cree que fue antes del robo que sufrió Kim y es hay que recordar que Kim ha sufrido problemas de ansiedad y apenas se ha dejado ver ante los medios de comunicación.
