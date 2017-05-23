Condonan pago de agua a 69 colonias de Iztapalapa

El periodo de condonación va de 2012 al 31 de diciembre de este año; el beneficio es por afectaciones en el servicio de agua

Por: Israel Zamarrón

El Gobierno de la Ciudad de México (GCDMX) condonará el pago de derechos por suministro de agua a 69 de las 241 colonias de la delegación Iztapalapa.

Así se informó este martes en la Gaceta Oficial de la Ciudad, donde se indica que el periodo de condonación es de 2012 al 31 de diciembre de este año.

El beneficio se otorga debido a las afectaciones que padecen estas colonias en el servicio de agua y se eligieron dichas colonias por parte del Sistema de Aguas de la Ciudad de México.

Se trata de “usuarios de uso doméstico o mixto, así como a los mercados y concentraciones públicas que hayan recibido el suministro de agua y que éste haya sido insuficiente para satisfacer las necesidades básicas del usuario”.

“Para aplicar la condonación establecida en la presente Resolución, el Sistema de Aguas de la Ciudad de México, previa verificación que realice, efectuará los descargos en los registros fiscales respectivos, sin necesidad de que medie petición del usuario del servicio”, se indica en la Gaceta.

COLONIAS BENEFICIADAS:

  1. AMPLIACIÓN EMILIANO ZAPATA
  2. AMPLIACIÓN HUITZICO (CAMPESTRE POTRERO)
  3. AMPLIACIÓN LA POLVORILLA (LA POLVORILLA)
  4. BARRANCA DE GUADALUPE
  5. BARRANCAS DE BUENAVISTA
  6. BARRANCAS DE TETECÓN, TETECÓN (TENORIOS)
  7. BUENAVISTA
  8. CAMPESTRE POTRERO
  9. CARLOS HANK GONZALEZ
  10. CITLALLI
  11. CONSEJO AGRARISTA MEXICANO
  12. DEGOLLADO
  13. DESARROLLO URBANO QUETZALCOATL
  14. EL ROSARIO
  15. EL TRIANGULO
  16. HUITZICO (CAMPESTRE POTRERO)
  17. IXTLAHUACÁN
  18. LA CAÑADA (CAMPESTRE POTRERO)
  19. LA MAGUEYERA (DESARROLLO URBANO QUETZALCOATL)
  20. LA POBLANITA (CAMPESTRE POTRERO)
  21. LA POLVORILLA
  22. LAS CRUCES (CAMPESTRE POTRERO)
  23. LAS PEÑAS
  24. LOMAS DE LA ESTANCIA
  25. LOMAS DE PARAISO (LOMAS DE LA ESTANCIA)
  26. LOMAS DE SAN LORENZO
  27. LOMAS DE SAN LORENZO PARTE ALTA (LOMAS DE SAN LORENZO)
  28. LOMAS DE ZARAGOZA
  29. LOMAS DEL PEDREGAL
  30. MIGUEL DE LA MADRID HURTADO
  31. MIRAVALLES
  32. MIXCOATL
  33. PALMITAS
  34. PALMILLAS (CAMPESTRE POTRERO)
  35. PARAJE BUENAVISTA (BUENAVISTA)
  36. POTRERO DE LA LUNA (SAN PABLO)
  37. POTRERO DE LAS CABRAS (XALPA)
  38. PREDIO HUECAMPOOL XALPA (XALPA)
  39. PREDIO LA HIGUERA (XALPA)
  40. SAN FRANCISCO APOLOCALCO (CAMPESTRE POTRERO)
  41. SAN JOSÉ BUENAVISTA
  42. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC ACORRALADO (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  43. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC AVISADERO (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  44. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC CAMPAMENTO (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  45. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC CAPILLA (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  46. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC CORRALES (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  47. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC GUADALUPE (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  48. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC IZTLAHUACA (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  49. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC JARDINES (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  50. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC LA CRUZ (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  51. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC LOMA (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  52. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC LOMA ALTA (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  53. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC MERCADO (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  54. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC MERCEDES (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  55. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC MINAS (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  56. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC PALMAS (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  57. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC PALMITAS (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  58. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC PUENTE (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  59. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC RANCHITO (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  60. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC RANCHO BAJO (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  61. SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC TORRES (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
  62. SAN PABLO
  63. SIGLO XXI (AMPLIACIÓN EMILIANO ZAPATA)
  64. TENORIOS
  65. XALPA (NORTE Y SUR)
  66. LOMAS DE SANTA CRUZ
  67. SANTIAGO ACAHUALTEPEC 1a. AMPLIACIÓN
  68. SANTIAGO ACAHUALTEPEC 2a. AMPLIACIÓN
  69. PUEBLO SAN LORENZO TEZONCO
