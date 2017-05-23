Condonan pago de agua a 69 colonias de Iztapalapa
El periodo de condonación va de 2012 al 31 de diciembre de este año; el beneficio es por afectaciones en el servicio de agua
El Gobierno de la Ciudad de México (GCDMX) condonará el pago de derechos por suministro de agua a 69 de las 241 colonias de la delegación Iztapalapa.
Así se informó este martes en la Gaceta Oficial de la Ciudad, donde se indica que el periodo de condonación es de 2012 al 31 de diciembre de este año.
El beneficio se otorga debido a las afectaciones que padecen estas colonias en el servicio de agua y se eligieron dichas colonias por parte del Sistema de Aguas de la Ciudad de México.
Se trata de “usuarios de uso doméstico o mixto, así como a los mercados y concentraciones públicas que hayan recibido el suministro de agua y que éste haya sido insuficiente para satisfacer las necesidades básicas del usuario”.
“Para aplicar la condonación establecida en la presente Resolución, el Sistema de Aguas de la Ciudad de México, previa verificación que realice, efectuará los descargos en los registros fiscales respectivos, sin necesidad de que medie petición del usuario del servicio”, se indica en la Gaceta.
COLONIAS BENEFICIADAS:
- AMPLIACIÓN EMILIANO ZAPATA
- AMPLIACIÓN HUITZICO (CAMPESTRE POTRERO)
- AMPLIACIÓN LA POLVORILLA (LA POLVORILLA)
- BARRANCA DE GUADALUPE
- BARRANCAS DE BUENAVISTA
- BARRANCAS DE TETECÓN, TETECÓN (TENORIOS)
- BUENAVISTA
- CAMPESTRE POTRERO
- CARLOS HANK GONZALEZ
- CITLALLI
- CONSEJO AGRARISTA MEXICANO
- DEGOLLADO
- DESARROLLO URBANO QUETZALCOATL
- EL ROSARIO
- EL TRIANGULO
- HUITZICO (CAMPESTRE POTRERO)
- IXTLAHUACÁN
- LA CAÑADA (CAMPESTRE POTRERO)
- LA MAGUEYERA (DESARROLLO URBANO QUETZALCOATL)
- LA POBLANITA (CAMPESTRE POTRERO)
- LA POLVORILLA
- LAS CRUCES (CAMPESTRE POTRERO)
- LAS PEÑAS
- LOMAS DE LA ESTANCIA
- LOMAS DE PARAISO (LOMAS DE LA ESTANCIA)
- LOMAS DE SAN LORENZO
- LOMAS DE SAN LORENZO PARTE ALTA (LOMAS DE SAN LORENZO)
- LOMAS DE ZARAGOZA
- LOMAS DEL PEDREGAL
- MIGUEL DE LA MADRID HURTADO
- MIRAVALLES
- MIXCOATL
- PALMITAS
- PALMILLAS (CAMPESTRE POTRERO)
- PARAJE BUENAVISTA (BUENAVISTA)
- POTRERO DE LA LUNA (SAN PABLO)
- POTRERO DE LAS CABRAS (XALPA)
- PREDIO HUECAMPOOL XALPA (XALPA)
- PREDIO LA HIGUERA (XALPA)
- SAN FRANCISCO APOLOCALCO (CAMPESTRE POTRERO)
- SAN JOSÉ BUENAVISTA
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC ACORRALADO (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC AVISADERO (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC CAMPAMENTO (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC CAPILLA (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC CORRALES (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC GUADALUPE (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC IZTLAHUACA (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC JARDINES (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC LA CRUZ (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC LOMA (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC LOMA ALTA (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC MERCADO (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC MERCEDES (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC MINAS (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC PALMAS (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC PALMITAS (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC PUENTE (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC RANCHITO (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC RANCHO BAJO (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO SECC TORRES (SAN MIGUEL TEOTONGO)
- SAN PABLO
- SIGLO XXI (AMPLIACIÓN EMILIANO ZAPATA)
- TENORIOS
- XALPA (NORTE Y SUR)
- LOMAS DE SANTA CRUZ
- SANTIAGO ACAHUALTEPEC 1a. AMPLIACIÓN
- SANTIAGO ACAHUALTEPEC 2a. AMPLIACIÓN
- PUEBLO SAN LORENZO TEZONCO