Mira la imagen espacial más popular de 2017

La NASA ha subido cientos de fotos y videos increíbles para sorprender a sus más de 29 millones de seguidores en Instagram durante el año pasado. Recientemente, la agencia ha realizado una recopilación de sus mensajes más populares en la red social.
Una foto de la progresión del eclipse solar parcial ocurrió el pasado 21 de agosto realizada por el fotógrafo Bill Ingalls resultó ser la más apreciada.
Behold! This progression of the partial solar eclipse took place over Ross Lake, in Northern Cascades National Park, Washington on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. A total solar eclipse swept across the path of totality, a narrow portion of the contiguous United States from Lincoln Beach, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina. A partial solar eclipse was visible across the entire North American continent along with parts of South America, Africa, and Europe. Photo Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls #sun #solareclipse #totalsolareclipse #partialsolareclipse #eclipse2017 #astronomy #heliophysics #moon #nasa #eclipse #solarsystem #science #research
La NASA también publicó un video con las 10 fotografías con más 'likes' en Instagram
We posted more than 360 images and videos to our Instagram account in 2017. This video showcases the 10 most liked posts from the year. From images of our beautiful planet Earth to the 2017 total solar eclipse, we shared the universe with our more than 29 million followers on Instagram. Which one is your favorite? Thank you for a spectacular year! Credit: NASA #nasa #space #like #2017 #year #newyear #images #instagram #beautiful #earth #blackhole #spacestation #astronauts #science #solarsystem