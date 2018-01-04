Mira la imagen espacial más popular de 2017

Una progresión del eclipse solar parcial observado en Estados Unidos fue la imagen espacial más popular en Instagram

Por Daniel Casillas
La NASA ha subido cientos de fotos y videos increíbles para sorprender a sus más de 29 millones de seguidores en Instagram durante el año pasado. Recientemente, la agencia ha realizado una recopilación de sus mensajes más populares en la red social.

Una foto de la progresión del eclipse solar parcial ocurrió el pasado 21 de agosto realizada por el fotógrafo Bill Ingalls resultó ser la más apreciada.

La NASA también publicó un video con las 10 fotografías con más 'likes' en Instagram

 

