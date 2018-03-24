Más de 150 ballenas encallaron en Australia; sólo sobreviven seis

Yesterday we attended the stranding of approximately 80 long-finned pilot whales and Risso's dolphin down in Hamelin Bay here in Western Australia. It was a tough day and heartbreaking to see so many deceased animals, with only 7 alive on the beach. DBCA Parks and Wildlife and the crew of volunteers did an incredible job working together throughout this incident. 〰️ We assisted DBCA collecting data and measurements of the deceased animals, and were then asked to assist with the refloating of the remaining animals. 〰️ There have been no sightings this morning of five of the six surviving pilot whales that were refloated. Unfortunately one of the whales re-stranded last night and had to be euthanised- which is sadly not uncommon for an animal to re-strand after being refloated. 〰️ Hamelin Beach remains closed and a shark alert has been issued for the area. Please use the water wisely and keep an eye out for any remaining pilot whales that were refloated. 〰️ Big thank you to the professional and excellent job done by DBCA @waparkswildlife and all the crew who helped attend. It was an incredibly emotional day and we can only hope the remaining animals survive out in the big blue. 💙💔💙 #stranding #whale #pilotwhale #whalestranding #marinemammalrescue #rescue #marinelife #nature #release

