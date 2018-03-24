Más de 150 ballenas encallaron en Australia; sólo sobreviven seis
No es la primera vez que un grupo de ballenas piloto queda varado en las playas de Australia por causas que los expertos desconocen con exactitud
Solo seis de las más de 150 ballenas piloto que quedaron varadas el viernes en una bahía en el suroeste de Australia han sobrevivido y han podido ser devueltas al mar, informaron hoy grupos ecologistas.
Más de un centenar de voluntarios y activistas participaron en la campaña de auxilio al grupo de cetaceos que arribó ayer a una playa de la bahía Hamelin, a unos 315 kilómetros de Perth y que fue cerrada al público durante la labor de salvamento.
Yesterday we attended the stranding of approximately 80 long-finned pilot whales and Risso's dolphin down in Hamelin Bay here in Western Australia. It was a tough day and heartbreaking to see so many deceased animals, with only 7 alive on the beach. DBCA Parks and Wildlife and the crew of volunteers did an incredible job working together throughout this incident. 〰️ We assisted DBCA collecting data and measurements of the deceased animals, and were then asked to assist with the refloating of the remaining animals. 〰️ There have been no sightings this morning of five of the six surviving pilot whales that were refloated. Unfortunately one of the whales re-stranded last night and had to be euthanised- which is sadly not uncommon for an animal to re-strand after being refloated. 〰️ Hamelin Beach remains closed and a shark alert has been issued for the area. Please use the water wisely and keep an eye out for any remaining pilot whales that were refloated. 〰️ Big thank you to the professional and excellent job done by DBCA @waparkswildlife and all the crew who helped attend. It was an incredibly emotional day and we can only hope the remaining animals survive out in the big blue. 💙💔💙 #stranding #whale #pilotwhale #whalestranding #marinemammalrescue #rescue #marinelife #nature #release
Tras la llegada masiva de los animales, el viernes quedaban vivos en la playa medio centenar de ejemplares pero finalmente solo seis han podido ser devueltos al mar. El resto ha muerto.
El especialista Jeremy Chick, del Ministerio de Biodiversidad y Conservación del estado de Australia Occidental, había advertido el viernes que "la fuerza de los animales, así como el viento y las condiciones meteorológicas" afectarían a los esfuerzos para salvar los ejemplares que habían sobrevivido
Yesterday we attended the stranding of approximately 80 long-finned pilot whales and Risso's dolphin down in Hamelin Bay here in Western Australia. It was a tough day and heartbreaking to see so many deceased animals, with only 7 alive on the beach. DBCA Parks and Wildlife and the crew of volunteers did an incredible job working together throughout this incident. 〰️ We assisted DBCA collecting data and measurements of the deceased animals, and were then asked to assist with the refloating of the remaining animals. 〰️ There have been no sightings this morning of five of the six surviving pilot whales that were refloated. Unfortunately one of the whales re-stranded last night and had to be euthanised- which is sadly not uncommon for an animal to re-strand after being refloated. 〰️ Hamelin Beach remains closed and a shark alert has been issued for the area. Please use the water wisely and keep an eye out for any remaining pilot whales that were refloated. 〰️ Big thank you to the professional and excellent job done by DBCA @waparkswildlife and all the crew who helped attend. It was an incredibly emotional day and we can only hope the remaining animals survive out in the big blue. 💙💔💙 #stranding #whale #pilotwhale #whalestranding #marinemammalrescue #rescue #marinelife #nature #release
La ballena piloto, llamada también calderón tropical o de aleta corta, mide entre 4 y 5,5 metros, y habita aguas tropicales y subtropicales en grupos de unos cien miembros.
No es la primera vez que un grupo de ballenas piloto queda varado en las playas de Australia por causas que los expertos desconocen con exactitud, pero que vinculan a los estrechos lazos sociales entre este tipo de cetáceo.
Más de 300 ballenas piloto murieron en 1996 en otra llegada masiva a playas de la misma zona.
Yesterday was a sad! ALMOST all 150 short finned pilot whales that were stranded near Augusta on Friday morning have died. It is the second biggest beaching incident in WA’s history, with 147 of them confirmed dead. Only seven whales were able to be moved to deeper water, but three of them were euthanised yesterday after re-stranding themselves. ~ ~ #margaretriver #thisiswa #thatssurfwest #australia #whale #whales #ocean #sad #animal #hamelinbay #shark #sharks #perth #balene #balena #wildlife #offroad #travel #