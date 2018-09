Actor de Disney y Netflix se declara mujer transgénero

For so long I’ve been trying to hide who I was by pretending I’m someone I’m not. And I did it in fear. In fear that I wouldn’t be accepted or loved. I tried so hard to become a person that I knew I never was. But I’m realizing I can’t fake it forever. I know now more than ever I’m ready to take the step to becoming myself. I am Transgender and this is my story.

