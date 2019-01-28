Tiroteo en Houston, Texas, deja 5 policías heridos y un sospechoso muerto

Un tiroteo en el sur de Houston, Texas, dejó a cinco elementos de la policía heridos y a un sospechoso abatido.

El departamento de policía de Houston detalló que los agentes estaban en un operativo antinarcóticos en el domicilio ubicado en el número 7800 de la calle Harding cuando los presuntos delincuentes abrieron fuego en su contra.

HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect. Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews

— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019