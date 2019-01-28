Tiroteo en Houston, Texas, deja 5 policías heridos y un sospechoso muerto

Los elementos estaban en un operativo antinarcóticos cuando fueron atacados por un sospechoso

Por Publimetro

Un tiroteo en el sur de Houston, Texas, dejó a cinco elementos de la policía heridos y a un sospechoso abatido.

El departamento de policía de Houston detalló que los agentes estaban en un operativo antinarcóticos en el domicilio ubicado en el número 7800 de la calle Harding cuando los presuntos delincuentes abrieron fuego en su contra.

Los heridos fueron trasladados al Memorial Hermann Hospital Medical Center.

