Lady Gaga lanza línea de maquillaje

La estrella de pop hizo felices a muchos de sus pequeños monstruos con esta nueva línea

Por AP

Lo último que el mundo necesita, dice Lady Gaga, es otra marca de belleza. Pues qué pena.

La estrella pop hizo felices a sus Pequeños Monstruos cuando lanzó un video con un mensaje en sus redes sociales proclamando que su nueva línea de maquillaje, Haus Laboratories, se venderá en Amazon a partir de septiembre.

When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup. I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true. It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be. Sometimes beauty doesn't come naturally from within. But I'm so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn't know I had. I've come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way. Love, Lady Gaga

Gaga dio la noticia en una entrevista con Business of Fashion en coincidencia con el video, que exhorta a sus seguidores a aceptar sus propias ideas sobre la belleza. Business of Fashion dice que los tres primeros productos serán colores multiuso para mejillas, ojos y labios en seis tonalidades. Un paquete con los tres productos costará 49 dólares. La preventa comienza el 15 de julio.

"La belleza es cómo te ves a ti mismo", dice Gaga en el video. "Queremos que te ames a ti mismo".

