Emma Watson, ¿soltera? ¡No! Tiene una 'relación consigo misma'

First came 'conscious uncoupling', a description of divorce that was introduced to the world by Gwyneth Paltrow.⁠ ⁠ Now comes a new celebrity term for singledom. Emma Watson has announced that she is not single: she is "self-partnered".⁠ ⁠ The 29-year-old actress told Vogue magazine that the pressure to have a husband and a baby by the time she turns 30 had left her feeling anxious, but she has now come to terms with it.⁠ ⁠ "I was like, 'Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal…' Cut to 29, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious.⁠ ⁠ Link in bio for the full story.⁠