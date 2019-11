Con estos estrenos Netflix se despide del 2019

View this post on Instagram

We are thrilled to announce… JOHN MULANEY & THE SACK LUNCH BUNCH “A Musical Children’s Special From a Man with Neither Children Nor Musical Ability” @netflixisajoke Dec 24 Starring me and 15 brilliant young performers. And guest starring @davidbyrneofficial @jakegyllenhaal from Zodiac @nlyonne @andre_deshields @shereenpimentel @annaleigh_ashford Richard Kind and more! There are songs and sketches and we interview young and old about existential quandaries. Written by Marika Sawyer & John Mulaney Directed by @mrrhysthomas Original Music by @elibolin