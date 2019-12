¿Por qué Bivona, un pueblo de Italia, es tendencia? ¡Entérate!

View this post on Instagram

If you've always dreamt of swapping the daily grind for a bucolic village in Sicily, you're in luck. The pretty town of Bivona is selling homes for just €1. The only catch? Buyers have to refurbish their new house within four years and pay a (refundable) desposit of €2,500. Photo: iStock #bivona #italytravel #italy #sicily #expatlife #adventure #restoration