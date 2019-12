Miss Universo: El creador de la corona posa con una candidata y las redes estallan

View this post on Instagram

On Sunday Dec 8th, some of the most beautiful women from around the world will be competing for the Miss Universe 2019 crown. Each country will have a representative. Although there will only be one winner, these women symbolize the power of unity. They radiate hope for future generations and show what is possible when women from all races get together to celebrate their individual persona and beauty. I had the pleasure of meeting Fahsai Paweensuda Drouin who embodies many of the values I admire. She is ambitious, resilient, thoughtful, hard working, and optimistic. Beautiful from the inside and outside. I wish her and all the contestants a fair game. In my view all Miss Universe contestants are already winners as they step on stage to represent their countries. United they all make humanity shine, and I hope through their current and future deeds they will inspire more women to rise and break the ceiling of biases. #missuniverse #mouawad #missuniversethailand #crown #paweensuda