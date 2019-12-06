Kate Middleton revela con orgullo que el príncipe Louis ya pronunció su primera palabra
La confesión se produjo durante un acto público de forma espontánea con un niño presente.
La época navideña está llena de magia. Para Kate Middleton ver crecer a sus tres hijos: George, Charlotte y Louis es un privilegio. Por ello, contó con orgullo que el más pequeño, el príncipe Louis, ya dice sus primeras palabras durante un evento donde ayudó a un grupo de niños a elegir sus árboles de Navidad.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”
La confesión surgió de forma espontánea cuando la Duquesa de Cambridge interactuaba con un pequeño. El niño levantó la mano y dijo: “¡Yo, yo!”. Entonces, Kate aseguró que le recordaba a su Louis, de 18 meses.
La reportera del Daily Mail, Rebecca Englis, reseñó la anécdota en su cuenta Twitter:
“Kate le acarició la mejilla y dijo: ‘Me recuerdas a mi pequeño Louis, él sigue diciendo, ‘Yo, yo, yo’ y él quiere venir a todas partes conmigo”.
Inside the farm’s Elves Enchanted Forest Kate laughed at one boy who held his hand up to get her attention, saying: ‘Me, me.’
Kate stroked his cheek and said: “You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying: “Me, me, me and he wants to come everywhere with me.” Sweet! https://t.co/UJC5kX8XaN
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) December 4, 2019
“Se pasa todo el día repitiéndola”, agregó Kate Middleton.
De hecho, todos quedaron maravillados con la revelación de la esposa del príncipe William, quien con naturalidad se mezcló con los presentes durante el evento realizado en una granja de Buckinghamshire.
View this post on Instagram
Today, The Duchess of Cambridge became Royal Patron of @Family_Action. Her Majesty The Queen @TheRoyalFamily has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years. The Duchess joined children and families supported by Family Action at a Christmas tree farm and helped them to make Christmas decorations, eco-friendly reindeer food, and post their letters to Father Christmas! Her Royal Highness also helped the children find Christmas trees for Family Action pre-schools, before heading back inside for some hot chocolate. Family Action was founded in 1869 to help families in difficulty by giving them practical help and support. The charity works directly with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families, and provides services including perinatal mental health services, counselling and therapeutic support, and the mentoring of children, young people and adults. The new patronage aligns with The Duchess’s longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives.
Kate Middleton, la próxima reina
La esposa de William se muestra cada día más cómoda en este tipo de eventos, donde recibe todo el cariño de los ingleses. Su lado más maternal queda reflejado en los encuentros donde los niños son protagonistas.
Además, asume poco a poco funciones que la propia reina Isabel II le ha delegado. Como en este caso, pues la actividad fue realizada por la organización de caridad Family Action, que atiende a familias con dificultades financieros o problemas de adicción.
Kate es ahora la patrona de Family Action, un puesto que ocupaba la monarca inglesa y que le fue entregado recientemente.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis join The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily to watch the @RoyalAirForceUK @RAFRedArrows fly past over Buckingham Palace, following Trooping the Colour, The Queen’s Birthday Parade. Trooping the Colour has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years. Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark The Queen's official birthday.📷PA @TheRoyalFamily #TroopingtheColour #BuckinghamPalace #QBP2019
