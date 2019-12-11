¡Increíble! Así cambió una exadicta a las drogas luego de 8 años sobria
La mujer fue criada en un culto religioso donde fue abusada sexualmente desde los 3 años. Comenzó a beber a los 12.
En apenas una década, Jen Elizabeth pasó de ser una adicta a las drogas y el alcohol por más de 20 años, a una autora y madre que comparte su lucha y victoria sobre las adicciones.
La asombrosa transformación es fuente de inspiración para cualquiera que atraviese las circunstancias que ella sorteó.
La oriunda de California, Estados Unidos, fue criada en un culto religioso al que sus padres se sumaron cuando ella tenía tres años de edad. Ahí fue abusada sexualmente hasta los 9, cuando su familia logró escapar; reseñó The Mirror.
Igualmente, contó que su madre "no sabía nada sobre el amor maternal. Era esquiva y abusiva; mental, física y espiritualmente. También era una adicta a los opioides".
"Le rogaría por su amor; tratando de ser lo suficientemente bonita, delgada y educada como para que ella solo me abrace",continuó.
Las fotografías del antes y después de la actualmente mujer de 42 años evidencian el paso de una vida atormentada, con una apariencia maltratada, a la realidad de una persona segura y feliz.
View this post on Instagram
Until a couple days ago, I had never laid eyes on these photos. I write and speak about my entire life every single day, but to actually see myself like that… took my breath away. . I included more photos of me in the swipe because I want everyone to know that this first one wasn’t just a bad day; that this was my existence for many years. I want anyone who’s struggling right now with feeling like maybe they’re too far gone to be saved… to see that recovery and healing are possible for every single person on this planet! . I remember times when I had a gutted out van to stay in that smelled of rotting flesh and metal. There were moments when I had motel rooms and actually got to shower. I had a few spots I could hang out at. But mostly I remember the days and nights wandering the streets trying not to be seen by anyone. . When I say I ate from garbage cans, I really mean it. When I tell you I lost the ability to read, I mean I actually could no longer put letters together to form words. When I speak about the times I spent in withdrawals; shaking and sweating, dry heaving and shitting on myself… what I mean is I spent lots of time praying for God to please just wipe me off the earth. . In some ways it’s hard to grasp that I was her and that today, she is me. I have believed a lot of lies in my life. But the ones that hurt me most were the ones I told myself. The ones I believed since I was a little girl about not being good enough for someone to love. Not being capable of the same things in life that other people had. And not being worth anything more than a life of broken hearts and pain. . I look at these pictures and see a girl who never knew that there was anything better to fight for. I see a lot of bad decisions and mistakes made. And I see a girl who was never worth anything less than she is right now. She just didn’t know it. . #transformationtuesday #wedorecover #csasurvivor #childhoodtrauma #traumarecovery #addictionrecovery #addictionawareness #fuckheroin #fuckshame #endstigma #soberwoman #sobermom #sobercommunity #recoverycommunity #soberaf #grateful #recoveroutloud #speakyourtruth #youareworthy #recoveryispossible #healingispossible
A los 12 años comenzaron las adicciones
Escapar del lugar donde fue violada por seis años consecutivos no fue suficiente para que lograra superar el abuso.
Los acontecimientos la llevaron a una espiral destructiva en la que empezó a beber alcohol a los 12 años para encontrar paz. Fue vodka lo primero que tomó y desde entonces sería alcohólica.
Más tarde, comenzaría a consumir drogas más fuertes. Esto produjo que su adolescencia y años posteriores se le pasara saliendo y entrando de hospitales; quedó sin hogar y probó la heroína de la cual se haría adicta. Así se alargó el círculo vicioso por 13 años.
En este tiempo, viviría en carros y moteles "desesperada y desamparada", detalló el medio; además, haría varias visitas a la prisión por posesión de droga, violar su libertad condicional y recibir objetos robados.
"Me odiaba a mí misma; nunca había enfrentado mi abuso sexual o el abuso que sufrí en mi hogar. Pensé que no valía nada, estaba sucia y no era digna de amor", confesó.
Agregó que "era una esclava de mi adicción. Hice todo lo que necesitaba para sobrevivir, mantenerme bien, silenciar la vergüenza en mi corazón".
View this post on Instagram
From prison to purpose! I was thinking back to a time when I used to live in a dirt parking lot behind a run down motel. My re-up of heroin didn't come through on time and I was beyond dope sick. My knees in the dirt mixed with my own vomit and urine. Shaking, sweating, praying to just die. I managed to steal 4 bottles of NyQuil in hopes of some relief… but nothing was easing my suffering. I could hear a band playing music in the distance at a restaurant I used to frequent… before I was what I had become. I listened to people laughing and talking; living life as I was alone in the dark… growing more and more desperate for help as each minute went by. · Being arrested was always terrifying. Knowing I'd have to go through withdrawals yet again… on a cold metal bunk with no heroin on the way. But there was always a small corner in my heart that was grateful. Because any life was better than the one I was living! Because eventually I would laugh again. Eventually I would begin to care about myself a little bit. · My life today is a freaking miracle! I don't know how I made it out alive… but I do know why! I lived under the darkness of shame and silence in my addiction. I will never be ashamed of my recovery! ✊🏼✊🏼 · · · #transformationtuesday #prisontopurpose #wedorecover #thelieisdead #opioidcrisis #ihateheroin #recoveringaddict #addictionfree #addictionawareness #addictionrecovery #cleanandsober #soberlife #soberissexy #sobermom #soberchick #cleanandserene #recoveroutloud #endthestigma #odaat #endtheshame #endthesilence #iamnotanonymous
Una "intervención divina", el inicio de la transformación
En 2010, Elizabeth estaría cumpliendo una pena en una prisión del estatal cuando experimentó una "epifanía espiritual".
"Todo el sonido salió de mi celda y una sensación me invadió", recordó.
"Se encendió una pequeña chispa que finalmente creyó un poco que valía más que esa vida, que no estaba destinada a morir solo por una sobredosis (…)", dijo.
View this post on Instagram
I have a special bond with this guy. When he was rescued, he was roaming the streets of a rough town in the desert. Skinny and sick and all alone. I think of all the people who must’ve passed him by and not wanted or had the time to help him. I think about the nights he spent lost and afraid. . When we adopted him, the rescue tried to down play that he was a pit bull. I think they knew he would be unwanted by most from the gate; aware of the stigma he was facing. . Living in a home has been a difficult adjustment for him. He has had to work through a lot of issues and still suffers from separation anxiety. But his heart is bigger than his battles. He reminds me so much of me when I came off the streets. Terrified on the inside; stigmatized by those looking at my outsides. Not quite sure how to live like everyone else but desperate to keep trying. . We all deserve second chances to be who we really are in our hearts. We all deserve a home with people who believe in us enough to see past the damage. . Happy #tongueouttuesday Roblox! Thank you for letting me love you back together again. 🖤 . . . #rescuedog #adoptdontshop #pitbullsandparolees #pitbulllove #dogsarefamilytoo #specialbond #lifeinrecovery #addictionrecovery #prisontopurpose #freedomfromaddiction #endthestigma #stigmakills #wedorecover #odaat #sobermom #soberaf #soberliferocks #cleanandsober #healingwoman #healingdog
A partir de este instante, decidió cambiar su vida e inició el retador camino hacia la libertad. Estableció una rutina matutina en la que bebía café, rezaba, meditaba y jugaba con sus dos hijos.
Fueron los pequeños Gage y Ava, de seis y dos años respectivamente, los que la ayudarían a encontrar un propósito en su vida. Su plan es ser abierta sobre su pasado con sus ellos.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Halloween! I’m going as a happy momma. And everyone’s gonna know it’s me. 🎃 👻🎃 . . . #happyhalloween #happymomma #trickortreat #minniemouse #sharkdog #adoptdontshop #pitbullsmile #sobermom #soberlife #partysober #soberfun #sobrietyrocks #recoveryrocks #wedorecover #recoverywin #recoveryisthenewcool #soberissexy #soberfriends #sobercommunity
View this post on Instagram
"I want her to be strong like you Mommy." My son saved his allowance to buy himself some new weights. To my surprise, he spent the last of his money on a set for his little sister also. My kids teach me so much about life. How to live it and love it and be present for each moment of it. They show me what it means to love someone else and how to believe in the impossible. They don't know the shell of a human I used to be before them. And they don't realize how treacherous the road has been for me, to just find the will to keep going. They only see me as the woman I have become; while believing in the woman I have yet to meet. Thank you God for trusting me enough to bless me with these miracles. Thank you my babies, for showing me what life is truly all about! "Mommy wants to be as strong you guys." 🖤 · · · #sobermom #sobermomtribe #soberparenting #mykidsrock #savedbygrace #brotherandsister #soberwoman #womeninrecovery #soberlife #sobermovement #cleanandsober #recoveringaddict #addictionrecovery #addictionawareness #wedorecover #odaat #recoveroutloud #endthesilence #nomoreshame #shareyourstory #endthestigma #mystory #yourstorymatters #nevergiveup #nomatterwhatclub #healyourlife #setyourselffree #hopedealers
"Ser madre definitivamente ha dejado en claro en qué tipo de hogar quería criar a mis hijos. Todavía son pequeños, pero planeo tener una comunicación muy abierta con ellos sobre las lecciones que he aprendido en la vida", aseveró.
"Quiero que sepan que nada de lo que hagan me hará amarlos menos y que cualquiera puede cambiar cualquier cosa".
Relato de la victoria sobre las drogas
Jen, quien ya lleva 8 años sobria, lanzó un libro en enero de este año titulado "Shape of a Woman", donde relata toda su batalla.
"He tenido mucho trabajo de curación en el trauma de mi infancia, que es la raíz de todos mis problemas. Tuve que aprender que nada de eso fue mi culpa o mi carga", reconoció.
View this post on Instagram
In some ways, I feel as distant as an entire lifetime from the girl I used to be. In others, it feels like just yesterday that I was walking the streets. Sometimes homeless, sometimes hungry, but always desperate. Searching for relief from the shame that had consumed me since before I even knew how to spell my own name. I thought freedom came from a needle, or a pill, or the mouth of a bottle. Because that was the closest thing to peace I had ever known. I could tell you lots of stories of the darkness that my addiction brought me to. But on this day, only one moment from my past truly matters. May,1 2011… sitting in a prison for women… on a cold metal bunk surrounded by cement walls. I was looking out my little window at the small patch of grass we would walk circles around as we talked about lives we had never even lived. An overwhelming sensation came over me; I call it a divine intervention. And it finally hit me… that if I didn't find a way to face the pain I had been willing to die to avoid, this was going to be the sum total of my life until my addiction took me. · Please don't tell me you can't do it! I, and so many people just like me, just like you… are living, breathing, proof that you absolutely can! And stop telling yourself that you're not worth it! Because oh my God, you are! No matter what you've done, where you've been, or what you've been through… you are deserving of a life full of hope and happiness! · I have come so far! And I have been given the gift of the rest of my life to keep going! Today, I am no longer a slave to shame or substances. Today, I know what true freedom really feels like! · #wedorecover #endstigma #endthesilence #nomoreshame #cleanandsober #cleantime #narcoticsanonymous #alcoholicsanonymous #sobermom #soberissexy #sobercommunity #recoverywin #addictionrecovery #recoveryrocks #soberlife #soberliving #soberwomen #sobriety #recoveringaddict #ihateheroin #addictionawareness #healyourlife #setyourselffree #odaat #iamnotanonymous
View this post on Instagram
🖤GIVEAWAY TIME🖤 To say thank you for all of your love and support… @stagerecovery and myself want to give 2 lucky winners EACH a FREE signed copy of my book, "Shape of a Woman," aaaand a FREE "Heavily Meditated" unisex t-shirt by Stage Recovery Clothing! · HOW TO ENTER: 1• Make sure you are following us both: @resurrektion_of_me & @stagerecovery 2• Tag your name below 3• THATS IT! 💋 · Contest goes all week. Share with your friends! I will be going LIVE on Friday to pick the winners names! (Aug 9 @ 5pm PST) But don't worry if you miss it, I'll DM you! xoxo🖤 · *must be 18 or older & contest is not to substitute treatment or referral* · "Recovery for me, doesn't mean to become new. I have visited and revisited all the ruins of my past many times. I have searched through the rubble leaving no stone unturned. I've found all the parts that I need to embrace. And I hold them close as I carry them home. They are the building blocks of the life I now live. I don't want to start over. I don't want to reinvent myself. I want to continue learning from the very things that once broke me; to grow flowers from graves." -Jen Elizabeth Shape of a Woman · · · #giveawaycontest #freebook #freeshirt #memoir #recoveryapparel #womenwhowrite #recoverywriter #recoveryclothing #heavilymeditated #shapeofawomanbook #wedorecover #addictionmemoir #traumarecovery #addictionrecovery #sobermom #sobercommunity #soberaf #sobrietyrocks #recoverycommunity #killthestigma #stigmakills #recoveroutloud #yourstorymatters #addictionawareness #childabuseawareness #mentalhealthawareness #spreadawareness #spreadlove
Igualmente, Jen instó a las personas que ahora están viviendo lo que fue su pasado que "no hay nada malo y nadie demasiado lejos para que la curación llegue. No están solos".
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...