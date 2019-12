El crimen de Tessa Majors conmueve a New York y despierta viejas pesadillas

View this post on Instagram

Police say two teenagers who were being questioned over the stabbing murder of an 18-year-old college freshman in New York have been cleared as suspects in the brutal crime. Tessa Majors, from Charlottesville, Virginia, was stabbed to death in Morningside Park near the Barnard College's Manhattan campus on Wednesday evening. Detectives said Majors had been walking in the park at about 5.30pm when at least two men allegedly demanded money from her before stabbing her multiple times. Two teenage boys were being questioned by detectives with their parents present on Thursday. They have since been released and police say they were not involved in the fatal stabbing. A 16-year-old boy, who police sources described as a known robbery suspect, was initially taken into custody from a nearby housing project not long after the attack but he was released without charge on Thursday. www.youngtribune.com