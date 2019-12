Hacer compostaje con restos humanos será una alternativa legal en el 2021

View this post on Instagram

Three funeral directors, a chaplain, and the best friend of our very first recomposed donor. Carrying boxes of straw, wood chips, and soil created by the recomposition process to show the Senate Committee. Their testimonies were as awesome as you might imagine. My heart is full! ❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️PS I had a good time testifying, too, as you can tell from my big mug. 😁 📷credit @capricia906