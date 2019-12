Kris Jenner revela que tenía otros nombres para sus hijas Kendall y Kylie

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to my beautiful angel girl @kendalljenner!!! You light up every room you walk into and everyone you meet and you light up my life every single day. You are so beautiful inside and out and I’m so proud of you Kenny!! You are the most amazing daughter, sister, friend, and I love you more than you can ever imagine. Have the best day, birthday girl!! You are my heart, ❤️ Mommy #HappyBirthdayKendall 🎂