Meghan y Harry podrían perder el título de duques de Sussex

Today is #NationalPoetryDay. The honorary Royal title of Poet Laureate is awarded to a poet whose work is of national significance. The appointment is approved by Her Majesty The Queen on the advice of the UK government. The current Poet Laureate is Simon Armitage, who holds the post for a fixed term of ten years. A Professor of Poetry at the University of Leeds, Simon has published 28 collections of poetry. His work has been studied by millions of children as part of the national curriculum and in 2010 he received a CBE for services to poetry. He is the 21st UK Poet Laureate. The UK’s first Poet Laureate by Royal appointment was John Dryden who was given the title by King Charles II in 1668. Previous Poet Laureates have included William Wordsworth, Alfred, Lord Tennyson, John Betjeman and Ted Hughes. UK Poet Laureates initially served until their death until the rules were changed in 1999 to give more poets the opportunity to hold the position. Simon Armitage is also the winner of The Gold Medal for Poetry 2018. The award was instituted by King George V in 1933 at the suggestion of the then Poet Laureate, John Masefield. The Medal is awarded for excellence in poetry, on the basis either of a body of work over several years, or for an outstanding poetry collection issued during the year of the award. Swipe ⬅️ to listen to a special recording of poet Simon Armitage reading his poem ‘Evening’. The reading was recorded at Buckingham Palace shortly after his appointment as Poet Laureate, and after winning The Queen’s Gold Medal for Poetry for 2018.