Becky G se deja ver sin maquillaje y posando de forma muy sensual

There’s nothing more relaxing than doing my skincare routine after a long day. 😌🥰 I’ve been using my favorite, the @olehenriksen Truth Juice Daily Cleanser for weeks and I’m so excited it’s finally out! This gel cleanser is my go-to for makeup removal & it literally smells like oranges! 😍🍊 Available now at olehenriksen.com #truthjuice