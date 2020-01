Avanza el "Reloj del Fin del Mundo"; nos quedan solamente 100 segundos

View this post on Instagram

IT IS 100 SECONDS TO MIDNIGHT. Humanity continues to face two simultaneous existential dangers—nuclear war and climate change—that are compounded by a threat multiplier, cyber-enabled information warfare, that undercuts society’s ability to respond. The international security situation is dire, not just because these threats exist, but because world leaders have allowed the international political infrastructure for managing them to erode. Read the full 2020 Clock statement at the link in our bio.